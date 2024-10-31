News

Education Minister warns against abolishing double-track system

Adutwummmm.png Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Ghana's Minister of Education, has cautioned that abolishing the double-track system under the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy could significantly restrict access to secondary education for many students.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live