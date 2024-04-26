Education Ministry clarifies new school uniform initiative as futuristic proposal, not policy

Kwesi Kwarteng

Kwesi Kwarteng, spokesperson for the Minister and Ministry of Education, has explained that the rebranding and introduction of new uniforms to public basic schools is an initiative rather than a formal policy.

During an interview on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on April 26, Kwarteng clarified that while the initiative is not currently on the ministry's agenda, it is being considered as part of a broader effort to enhance public basic schools in the future.



He stated, "So I would not call it a policy but I will say there is an initiative or we are looking at as part of the total rebranding of the public basic schools will also introduce uniform but that is not something that has happened now but is a futuristic proposal if you ask me."

The Education Minister had previously announced plans to replace the traditional brown and yellow uniforms during a forum titled 'The Free SHS story' in Accra on Tuesday, April 23, emphasizing the government's commitment to transformation.



However, Kwarteng clarified that while the ministry is considering various measures to enhance public basic schools, the introduction of new uniforms has not been formally introduced as a policy requiring approval from cabinet.