Education Ministry disputes ranking of Ghana's secondary education in Legatum Prosperity Index

Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has countered assertions that Ghana's secondary education ranks 137th out of 167 countries, dismissing the claim as inaccurate and misleading.

This response comes in reaction to a report from the Legatum Prosperity Index, which positioned Ghana's secondary education at 137th place out of 167 countries.



However, the Ministry clarified in a statement that the Legatum Prosperity Index does not include secondary education as part of its metric.



"The Legatum Prosperity Index is a comprehensive framework designed to evaluate countries based on their efforts to enhance residents’ well-being, encompassing both economic and social dimensions. While it assesses nations across 12 key pillars of prosperity, secondary education is not part of its metric."

Explaining further, the Ministry highlighted that the Index evaluates countries across various dimensions of well-being, such as economic quality, governance, social capital, investment environment, and education at different levels.



"Therefore, the assertion that Ghana’s secondary education was ranked 137th out of 167 countries within this framework is inaccurate and misleading. The most recent report, from 2023, positions Ghana at 98th out of 176 countries, showcasing a significant improvement from its 2013 ranking of 101," it stated,