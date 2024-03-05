Eduwatch boss calls for efficient allocation of resources in Ghana's education system

Kofi Asare

Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch), has drawn attention to a significant funding shortfall in Ghana's education sector.

According to Asare, the government's focus on other areas has diverted attention from addressing the fundamental challenges within the sector.



Responding to reports revealing substantial expenditures by the Ministry of Education on photocopying past examination questions for WASSCE candidates, Asare emphasized the need for efficient spending prioritization.



Speaking on Adom FM's morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Asare stressed the importance of directing resources towards addressing critical issues within the education system.

"The education sector is facing a funding gap. Unfortunately, the government tends to prioritize other areas instead of addressing the sector's pressing needs. This is evident in the significant expenditure on past questions for SHS students, who already benefit from free education and feeding, while students in basic schools face challenges," Asare remarked.



He underscored the potential for significant improvement within the education sector if resources are allocated efficiently, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing essential spending to address critical challenges and ensure equitable access to quality education for all students.