Effective drug policies must be based on scientific research – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emphasized that effective drug policies must be grounded in scientific research, human rights, compassion, and a comprehensive understanding of the socio-economic and health impacts of drug use.

Addressing the 2024 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Accra, he highlighted the complexity of drug trafficking and its extensive impact.



The event, themed “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention,” aimed to raise awareness of drug abuse risks and the need for prevention.

The President reiterated Ghana's commitment to combating drug issues through the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020, and ongoing support for relevant agencies.



