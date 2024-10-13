Effia Constituency: No miracles from heaven are expected; work for it – NDC Comms Officer on how to win seat

The Effia Constituency, a stronghold of the ruling NPP, is a key target for the NDC

Source: 3news

The NDC's Western Regional Communication Officer, Richard Kirk Mensah, has urged party members in the Effia Constituency to work hard for victory in the December 7, 2024, elections, rather than relying on miracles.

Speaking at the campaign launch for NDC parliamentary candidate Abdul Majeed Iddrisu Nassam, he emphasized door-to-door campaigns.



The Effia Constituency, a stronghold of the ruling NPP, is a key target for the NDC.

Nassam highlighted his efforts to bring development and empower youth in the area, while criticizing the current MP, Joseph Cudjoe, for not delivering on key issues.



Read full article