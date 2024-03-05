Egyapa Mercer calls for support of parliament to complete National Cathedral project

Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Minister-designate for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, is seeking parliamentary support to conclude the National Cathedral project, which has faced delays and controversy.

Originally planned for completion in March 2024, the cathedral's construction has encountered challenges, including a lack of anticipated private contributions.



During his vetting by Parliament's Appointments Committee, Egyapa Mercer highlighted the project's potential to significantly enhance the country's economic growth. Expressing his readiness to collaborate with Parliament for the cathedral's completion, he emphasised the pivotal role of Parliament in ensuring the project's success.



Egyapa Mercer acknowledged the resistance faced in securing public funds for the project during the 2023 budget discussions but urged Parliament to support its completion.

He stressed the economic benefits, stating, "I believe it will be a huge income generation for our country and will help in attracting visitors."



The Minister-designate noted the importance of finishing the project to draw visitors and emphasised the initial intention of collaboration between the state and private faith-based organisations.



He called for support from all members of Parliament, particularly urging colleagues on the minority side to back the completion of the National Cathedral.