Eid-Ul-Adha: Akufo-Addo declares Monday, June 17 as public holiday

The general public is informed that Sunday, June 16, 2024, marks Eid-Ul-Adha, a statutory public holiday.

Given that this date falls on a Sunday, the President of Ghana has declared Monday, June 17, 2024, as an additional public holiday.



This decision, made by Executive Instrument (E.I) under Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), ensures that the holiday is observed nationwide.

Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, announced the decision on June 11, 2024, emphasizing the importance of honoring Eid-Ul-Adha properly.



"The President has declared Monday, June 17, 2024, as an additional Public Holiday and it should be observed as such throughout the country," he stated.



