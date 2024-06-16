News

Eid ul-Adha is a profound reminder of values of devotion, compassion and unity, says Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo Edi Chief Im.png Akufo-Addo and National Chief Imam

Sun, 16 Jun 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to Ghanaian Muslims, emphasizing the need for peaceful co-existence and mutual respect.

In his June 16 Facebook message, he encouraged unity and collective efforts to build a prosperous Ghana.

Eid-ul-Adha, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim's faith and sacrifice, is celebrated with prayers and animal sacrifices.

The national celebration at Accra's Independence Square featured prayers for the nation's progress, with Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the Guest of Honour.

