News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Eight Parliament “most disappointing” in Fourth Republic, says Ebenezer Ayesu

ParlScreenshot 2024 10 27 113621.png Ayesu attributed the legislative gridlock to "skirt and blouse" voting

Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Ebenezer Ayesu, an associate professor at Heritage Christian University College, has criticized Ghana's 8th Parliament as the "most disappointing" of the Fourth Republic.

Speaking on Asaase Radio on October 26, he noted that while some MPs have made positive contributions, their overall performance is lacking.

Ayesu attributed the legislative gridlock to "skirt and blouse" voting, where voters support different parties for presidential and parliamentary candidates.

He called for constitutional amendments to create a more cohesive political framework and emphasized the need for a clear parliamentary majority in future elections.

Read full article

Source: www.asaaseradio.com