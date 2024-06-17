Eight killed in India train crash

A wagon of the Kanchenjungha Express was suspended in the air after a goods train rammed into it

Source: BBC

Eight people have died, and around 25 were injured in a train crash in West Bengal, India.

A goods train collided with the stationary Kanchenjungha Express in the New Jalpaiguri area. Dramatic footage showed one wagon suspended in the air.



Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine the cause. Rescue efforts are underway, with ambulances and disaster teams on site. Railway official Sabyasachi De confirmed the Kanchenjungha Express was hit from the rear.

Federal Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated relief teams are working closely with railway officials. A control desk with a helpline has been set up at Rangapani station.



