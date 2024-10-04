Eight persons picked up by police over murder of prisons officer at Kasoa

Police investigations continue as they gather information from the invited individuals

Police have invited eight individuals for questioning regarding the murder of Gideon Adu-Boakye, a prison officer killed in Iron City, Kasoa.

Adu-Boakye, stationed at Nsawam, was attacked by local residents who accused him of theft as he visited a friend.



Despite identifying himself as a prison officer, he was brutally beaten with clubs, stoned, and attacked with a machete, leading to his death.

His body was later found hidden under a drain near a local school.



Police investigations continue as they gather information from the invited individuals.



