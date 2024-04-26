Ejisu By-Election: Owusu Aduomi's campaign team alleges election interference by NPP

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi

The campaign team of Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, who is contesting as an Independent Candidate in the upcoming by-election, has made serious allegations against the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the team, the NPP plans to use state security and vigilante groups to intimidate voters in Mr. Aduomi’s stronghold during the election. They further accuse the NPP of engaging in various illicit activities, including bribing electoral officers, orchestrating power outages during vote counting, ballot box stuffing, and transporting unqualified Senior High School students to vote.



Isaac Boafo, Campaign Coordinator for Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, addressed journalists in Ejisu, expressing their readiness to defend the integrity of the ballot.



“We have convened this morning to address the alarming and reckless behavior exhibited by Chairman Wontumi, the NPP, and certain government officials leading up to the Ejisu by-election. It is with grave concern that we bring to light the nefarious schemes concocted by the NPP in their bid to manipulate Tuesday’s by-election.”

“We issue a stern warning to the NPP that we will fiercely defend our ballots with every fiber of our being. Despite their desperate attempts to subvert the democratic process, Ejisu will stand firm and resolute on Tuesday,” he said.



The allegations come amidst intensified campaign activities in the Ejisu Constituency, with six candidates from various parties and independents vying for victory in the upcoming by-election.