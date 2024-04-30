Ejisu By-Election: Voting underway following John Kumah's passing

Polling has begun at all 204 voting stations in Ejisu

Polling has begun at all 204 voting stations in Ejisu as constituents select a replacement for the late MP and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, who died on March 7, 2024.

Six candidates, including three independents, are vying for the seat, making it a closely watched by-election.



With 106,812 registered voters expected to participate, the contest is significant for the constituents.



Former NPP MP Kwabena Owusu Aduomi is running as an Independent, despite facing accusations of betrayal. He remains hopeful of clinching victory.

According to a Citi News report, an elderly voter, Lydia Yaa Achaa, has made a remarkable effort to cast her ballot, underscoring the importance of her vote in this election.



Despite her age, she was assisted by her daughter to reach the polling station. She expressed gratitude towards Aduomi for his support, highlighting the personal connection many voters feel towards the candidates.