Ejisu by-election: EC to proceed after plaintiff withdraws injunction application

Electoral Commission of Ghana

The High Court in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, has rejected an injunction application against the Ejisu by-election following the withdrawal of the case by plaintiff Emmanuel Gallo.

Initially filed by the Convention People’s Party (CPP) on April 23, the application sought to halt the April 30 by-election until a lawsuit against the Electoral Commission (EC) concerning Esther Osei's candidacy was resolved.



Emmanuel Gallo, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the CPP, initiated the lawsuit, alleging that the party had formally communicated its decision not to participate in the by-election to the EC on April 18.



However, Gallo withdrew the case, citing calls from prominent figures, including former party chair Naa Prof. Edmund N. Dele Chii VIII, now Paramount Chief of Nandom Traditional Area, urging unity within the CPP.



In a statement to the court, Gallo highlighted the importance of cohesion and unity among CPP members, leading to his decision to withdraw the application and lawsuit.



Responding to the withdrawal, the court, led by Her Ladyship ELLEN L. S. Mireku, dismissed the injunction application and the suit, with no cost ordered.

