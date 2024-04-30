Ejisu by-election: Electoral Commission withdraws two officials over bribery allegations

The EC officials are alleged to have been bribed by Kingsley Nyarko, MP for Kwadaso

The Electoral Commission (EC) has responded swiftly to a video circulating online that appears to show two of its temporary staff members receiving a bribe.

The video, filmed during the Ejisu by-election, captures an individual placing a white envelope on the table in front of the EC officials.



In light of this, the EC has taken immediate action by withdrawing the two staff members pending an investigation into the matter.



In a statement, the commission reiterated its commitment to upholding core principles of integrity, truth, and transparency.



The EC emphasized that these values are instilled in all temporary staff during their training, and any actions that undermine these principles will not be tolerated.



The commission stated, "The commission upholds the principles and values of integrity, truth, and transparency. These values are reinforced during the training of all temporary staff."



The withdrawal of the two staff members demonstrates the EC's seriousness in addressing allegations of misconduct and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

The commission's statement further noted, "The Electoral Commission has taken immediate steps and has withdrawn the two (2) temporary staff while investigations take place."



