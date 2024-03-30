Ejisu by-election: NPP sets April 13 for parliamentary primary

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled Saturday, April 13, 2024, as the date for electing a Parliamentary Candidate for the Ejisu constituency by-election.

This comes in the wake of the unfortunate passing of the MP and Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah.



In a statement signed by the party's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, interested parliamentary aspirants are invited to purchase and submit their nomination forms between Tuesday, April 2, and Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the constituency party office.



According to the NPP, aspiring candidates must acquire nomination forms after paying a non-refundable application fee of GHȼ3,000 in bankers draft to the New Patriotic Party National Headquarters, Accra. Additionally, a non-refundable filing fee of GHȼ35,000 in bankers draft, also payable to the National Headquarters, is required.



However, the statement highlighted that Women, Youth (aged between 18 and 40 years), and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) will benefit from a 50% rebate on the filing fees, reducing their payment to GHȼ17,500.



The approved timeline for the Ejisu by-election is as follows:



-Opening of Nomination: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

-Closing of Nomination: Thursday, April 4, 2024



-Election: Saturday, April 13, 2024



Furthermore, an Election Committee (EC) has been constituted to oversee the electoral process. The committee comprises Mr. Danquah Smith Butey as Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako as Vice Chairman, and other members including Hon. Patricia Appiagyei, Mad. Martha Kodua, and Mr. Evans Nimako serving as Secretary.



The NPP has also approved comprehensive rules and regulations to govern the parliamentary primary, which will be accessible to all stakeholders.



While the Electoral Commission is yet to announce a specific date for the by-election, former Ghana Football Association president Kwasi Nyantekyi has declared his interest in contesting for the Ejisu parliamentary seat.