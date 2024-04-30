Ejisu by-election: Paramount Chief endorses Independent candidate

Nana Afrane Okese IV

The Paramount Chief of the Ejisu traditional council in the Ashanti region, Nana Afrane Okese IV has emphatically endorsed the candidature of Independent candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi calling on the Ejisu Zongo communities to elect him as the member of Parliament for the constituency.

He made the open declaration when the Elders of Ejisu Zongo communities called on him at his Palace 24 hours before the constituency Ejisu-by election on Tuesday 30th April 2024.



He said” You know the by-election is just here for us to vote for a new member of parliament. You know Kwabena Aduomi is my son you people in the Zongo communities should vote for him. We need someone who is development-oriented. Mustapha tell the Zongo Community” he pleaded.



He further explained” Mustapha I said Aduomi is my son this election NDC is not contesting so tell the NDC people to vote for my son for Ejisu development sake” he added.

Mustapha, a known NDC member in Ejisu and a member of the Ejisu Zongo Elders assured the parament chief of their votes.



Mustapha leader of the delegation said “Nana we will vote for Aduomi, through his hard work in office as Ejisu MP, Zongo’s bad roads have been asphalted and we have good roads there”.



The Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti region is voting today to replace the late member of Parliament John Kumah.