Ejura: NDC communicator faces prosecution after live radio brawl with NPP youth organiser

The Attorney General's Office has taken over the prosecution of Osman Abubakar, an NDC communicator, accused of assaulting NPP Youth Organizer Abdul Rahman Hudu during a live radio debate on Naagyei FM in Ejura.

The incident, captured on video, has drawn widespread condemnation.



While NDC leadership expressed regret and reached out to the victim, Hudu seeks justice, hoping the legal process serves as a deterrent ahead of the upcoming elections.

A municipal security council meeting was held to address the fallout, with further updates expected from authorities.



