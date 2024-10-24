News

Ejura: NDC communicator faces prosecution after live radio brawl with NPP youth organiser

NdcScreenshot 2024 10 24 183723.png The incident, captured on video, has drawn widespread condemnation

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

The Attorney General's Office has taken over the prosecution of Osman Abubakar, an NDC communicator, accused of assaulting NPP Youth Organizer Abdul Rahman Hudu during a live radio debate on Naagyei FM in Ejura.

The incident, captured on video, has drawn widespread condemnation.

While NDC leadership expressed regret and reached out to the victim, Hudu seeks justice, hoping the legal process serves as a deterrent ahead of the upcoming elections.

A municipal security council meeting was held to address the fallout, with further updates expected from authorities.

