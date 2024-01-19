Ekumfi development snub: Akufo-Addo's comment 'most unfortunate' – Mahama

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has said President Nana Akufo-Addo's comment that he ignored the development of Ekumfi because they voted out his parliamentarian is "most unfortunate."

Mr Akufo-Addo “honestly” confessed that he took his mind off Ekumfi, in terms of developing the constituency, after they voted against his preferred parliamentary candidate, Mr Francis Ato Cudjoe, in the 2020 elections.



According to President Akufo-Addo, despite appointing Mr Ato Cudjoe as Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, he was voted out of parliament, much to his chagrin.



Speaking in the Twi language at the Jubilee House during a call on him by the traditional leaders from the constituency, the President said to them plainly that: “I did not pay attention to development in your area, I have to be honest with you, but since you have brought it up, I will pay attention to it”.

Reacting to the President's comment, Mr Mahama said on X, "President Akufo-Addo has a penchant for making such partisan statements, as we witnessed recently during his visit to flood victims in Mepe".



The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress said Mr Akufo-Addo's "actions contradict the oath he swore as President to do justice to all manner of persons".



"Let me also remind him of chapter six of our constitution, specifically Article 36 clause 2(d), which stipulates the need for governments to undertake '… even and balanced development of all regions and every part of each region of Ghana, and, in particular, improving the conditions of life in the rural areas, and generally, redressing any imbalance in development between the rural and the urban areas'".