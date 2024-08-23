Election 2024: 22 persons pick nomination forms to contest as independent presidential candidates

The Electoral Commission has set September 9-13, 2024 for the submission of completed nomination

Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe, Director of Training at the Electoral Commission, has revealed that 22 individuals have picked nomination forms to run as independent presidential candidates in Ghana's upcoming December 7 election.

Among the 20 identified candidates are Alan Kyeremateng, Nana Kwame Bediako, Jacob Osei Yeboah, Kofi Koranteng, and Janet Asana Nabla.



The Electoral Commission has set September 9-13, 2024, for the submission of completed nomination forms.

Additionally, 69 individuals have picked forms to contest as independent parliamentary candidates.



