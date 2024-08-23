News

Election 2024: 22 persons pick nomination forms to contest as independent presidential candidates

EC Voting File File.png The Electoral Commission has set September 9-13, 2024 for the submission of completed nomination

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe, Director of Training at the Electoral Commission, has revealed that 22 individuals have picked nomination forms to run as independent presidential candidates in Ghana's upcoming December 7 election.

Among the 20 identified candidates are Alan Kyeremateng, Nana Kwame Bediako, Jacob Osei Yeboah, Kofi Koranteng, and Janet Asana Nabla.

The Electoral Commission has set September 9-13, 2024, for the submission of completed nomination forms.

Additionally, 69 individuals have picked forms to contest as independent parliamentary candidates.

Source: 3news