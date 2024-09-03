News

Election 2024: Abolish Peace Council from Ghana’s electoral processes – Hopeson Adorye

HopesScreenshot 2024 09 03 174115.png Hopeson Adorye

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: happyghana.com

Hopeson Adorye, Director of Special Duty for the Movement for Change, has urged for the abolition of Ghana's Peace Council, calling it ineffective and unnecessary.

His comments follow the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s announcement that the party will not sign the 2024 peace pact.

Adorye argues that the Peace Council creates undue fear and has failed to prevent violence, citing a 2020 peace talk where violence still occurred despite its efforts.

