Election 2024:Afenyo-Markin seeks refund of Ghc100K from 17 unemployed youth for damaging billboards

Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin has sued 17 individuals for allegedly damaging five billboards belonging to him and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Winneba District Court writ, obtained by Bryt FM News, reveals that the defendants are unemployed youth from Winneba.



The MP, who is also the Majority Leader, is demanding a refund of GH₵100,000 for the damaged billboards.

Afenyo-Markin has not yet commented on the case.



