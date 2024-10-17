Election 2024: Akua Donkor and Cheddar will get more votes than Alan – Kofi Jumah

Alan Kyerematen

Mr. Maxwell Kofi Jumah, Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries and former Mayor of Kumasi, predicts that Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party and businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, will receive more votes than Alan Kyerematen in the upcoming December 7 elections.

In an interview on Angel FM, Jumah criticized Kyerematen, who recently left the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to run as an independent candidate, saying he has lost his political direction.



Jumah argued that Donkor's grassroots appeal and policies resonate more with ordinary voters than Kyerematen's.

He believes Kyerematen's departure from the NPP was a mistake that will negatively impact his electoral prospects.



