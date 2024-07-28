Election 2024: Can the NPP retain Okaikwei South seat?

Discontent among some NPP supporters may influence the tight race

Source: GNA

The Okaikwei South Constituency, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) stronghold in Greater Accra, has seen the NPP win seven out of eight elections since 1992.

The only loss was in 1992 when the NPP boycotted.



Nana Akomea dominated from 1996 to 2008, succeeded by Ahmed Arthur in 2012. Arthur won in 2012 and 2016 but lost an internal contest to Dakoa Newman, who secured the seat in 2020.



The upcoming 2024 election features incumbent Dakoa Newman against NDC's Collins Adomako Kissi.

Discontent among some NPP supporters may influence the tight race.



Constituency issues include poor infrastructure and lack of basic amenities.



