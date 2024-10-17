News

Election 2024: Court strikes out court injunction against Cynthia Morison

CynthiaScreenshot 2024 10 17 074451.png Cynthia Morrison

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: angelonline.com.gh

A District Magistrate Court in Agona Swedru has lifted an injunction against Cynthia Morrison, allowing her to run as an independent candidate for the Agona West parliamentary seat.

The injunction had barred her from presenting herself until an ongoing legal case was resolved.

Morrison, who previously won the seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 and 2020, claims unfair treatment during the party's internal primary.

A challenge from Emmanuel Addison questions her eligibility since she resides in the Agona East constituency.

The case has been adjourned to October 25, 2024.

Read full article

Source: angelonline.com.gh