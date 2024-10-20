News

Election 2024: Dubawa trains journalists to be credible watchdogs for factual reporting

TraningScreenshot 2024 10 20 180118.png Participants praised the training for enhancing their skills in fact-checking

Sun, 20 Oct 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

With less than 60 days to Ghana's National Elections, the independent verification and fact-checking project, Dubawa, has urged journalists to recognize their vital role in promoting a credible information ecosystem.

Amid rising misinformation and smear campaigns on social media, Dubawa, in partnership with the American Corner of the U.S. Embassy, conducted a two-day training program focused on modern fact-checking tools and techniques.

Seasoned journalist Nana Kwadwo Jantuah emphasized the importance of ethical standards in media, while Roselena Ahiable, Programs Manager for Dubawa, highlighted the need for accurate reporting to ensure peaceful elections.

Participants praised the training for enhancing their skills in fact-checking, particularly regarding misleading visuals during the election period.

Source: starrfm.com.gh