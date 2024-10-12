Election 2024: EC meets diplomatic community on revised provisional voter register

EC Chairperson Jean Mensa briefed participants on key issues

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana recently met with members of the diplomatic community to discuss preparations for the December 2024 elections.

EC Chairperson Jean Mensa briefed participants on key issues, including the voter register, election materials, and procedures for addressing disputes. She emphasized the EC's commitment to a credible, free, and fair election.

Additionally, the Commonwealth Pre-Election Assessment team, led by Lindiwe Maleleka, visited the EC’s office to receive updates on the EC’s preparations for the upcoming polls.



