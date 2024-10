This represents an increase of over 4,000 polling stations

Source: 3news

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that 40,975 polling stations will be used for the December 7, 2024 elections.

According to a press release dated October 10, signed by Deputy Chairman Samuel Tettey, there will be 40,647 main polling stations and 328 special voting centers.

This represents an increase of over 4,000 polling stations compared to the 2020 elections.



