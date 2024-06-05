News

Election 2024: Even 40% NDC won’t get, Bawumia Free SHS policy is an easy win- Trader

BAwumia To Win.png Traders in Accra advocate for Dr. Bawumia as the next President.

Wed, 5 Jun 2024 Source: TIG Post

A Ghanaian trader, speaking anonymously, confidently predicts a New Patriotic Party (NPP) victory in the 2024 elections, citing minimal competition for Bawumia, the NPP's candidate, and the significant support from young voters due to the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

His insights have sparked discussions about political strategies and the voting landscape for the upcoming elections.



