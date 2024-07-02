Election 2024: Fifi Kwetey vows victory for NDC without relying on court

Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), affirmed that the party will not rely on courts for victory in the upcoming 2024 general election.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Kwetey emphasized mobilizing loyal members and well-trained polling agents committed to resisting bribery and corruption to ensure electoral success.



He underscored the importance of meticulous result collation and urged all party levels to fulfill their roles effectively. Kwetey referenced the NDC's commitment, as articulated by flag bearer John Dramani Mahama, to securing a decisive victory through proactive field efforts.

Kwetey also called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to demonstrate neutrality and conduct free and fair elections without favoring any party. He stressed that the EC's role is to facilitate a fair electoral process, not to influence outcomes.



Highlighting the stakes of the election as crucial for Ghana's future, Kwetey urged national unity and prioritizing the country's interests above personal agendas.