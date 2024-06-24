Election 2024: Hassan Ayariga visits Kusasi and Mamprusi Communities in Upper East

Hassan Ayariga

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Hassan Ayariga, Founder and Presidential Candidate of the All-People’s Congress (APC), has launched his campaign in the Upper East region with visits to Kusasi and Mamprusi communities in Bawku, emphasizing peace maintenance.

Welcomed by both communities, Ayariga was tasked with ensuring sustained peace.



He paid a courtesy call on Zugraan the Bawku Naba and his kinsmen before meeting petty traders at the Bawku market, promising economic improvement.

Addressing Chiefs and locals, Ayariga vowed to combat corruption, poverty, insecurity, and mismanagement if elected.



Read full article