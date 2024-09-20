Election 2024: How Dr Bawumia reacted to choosing number 1 after balloting

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed excitement after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) secured the number 1 spot on the ballot for the upcoming elections.

Supporters on his campaign bus celebrated by singing Kwabena Kwabena’s "Number One," a song originally dedicated to President Nana Addo.



Bawumia joined in the singing, showing his enthusiasm and belief that the top spot signifies victory for the NPP.

The flagbearer is currently in the Central Region, continuing his campaign efforts.



