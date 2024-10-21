News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

Election 2024: I’ll Vote For Bawumia – Kabila declares

TScreenshot 2024 10 21 060421.png James Kwabena Bomfeh

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: eghnews.com/

James Kwabena Bomfeh, also known as "Kabila," has declared his intention to vote for NPP Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming December 7 elections, despite being a member of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church.

James Kwabena Bomfeh, also known as "Kabila," has declared his intention to vote for NPP Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming December 7 elections, despite being a member of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church. During a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Kabila said he would go to Kintampo to vote for Bawumia, adding, “What has not been seen before is what we’re looking for, not what has been seen before."



Read full article

Source: eghnews.com/