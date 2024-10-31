Election 2024: Incumbent Female MP for Agona West goes independent

Cynthia Mamle Morrison

Source: GNA

Cynthia Mamle Morrison, the current Member of Parliament for Agona West, plans to run as an independent candidate after failing to secure the New Patriotic Party (NPP) nomination for the third time.

A former Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, she has served as MP since 2016, winning elections in 2016 and 2020.



Despite the NPP's historical dominance in the constituency, Morrison believes her constituents' support will help her succeed independently.

Political analysts suggest that her performance in the December 7 elections will reveal her potential to win without NPP backing.



