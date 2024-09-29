Election 2024: It’s victory or nothing else – NPP’s Salam Mustapha

Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organizer for NPP

Speaking to supporters during a “Walk for Bold Solutions” event in Accra, Salam emphasized that the only outcome the NPP expects is victory for Dr. Bawumia.

He cautioned against complacency and highlighted the government's achievements, stating that the opposition NDC shouldn't have fielded a candidate.

The event, led by the NPP’s National Youth Wing, started at Obrah Spot and ended at Mantse Agbona, where several Greater Accra parliamentary candidates addressed the crowd.



