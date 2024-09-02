News

Election 2024: NDC’s prepped, won't encourage anything but a transparent election – Isaac Adongo

Adongooo74558769 Isaac Adongo

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

Bolgatanga Central MP Isaac Adongo says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is fully prepared for the December 7 general elections.

Speaking on Class 91.3 FM, Adongo praised former Communications Minister Dr. Omane Boamah for gathering extensive data on voter registrations and transfers.

He believes this data will help prevent election rigging by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and ensure a transparent process.

The NDC is determined to secure a fair election, with the main competition between former President John Mahama of the NDC and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP.

