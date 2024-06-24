Election 2024: NDC youth & women’s wing to form special campaign teams

These teams will operate separately from the main campaign team

Ahead of the 2024 general election, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is planning to establish special campaign teams for its Youth and Women's wings.

These teams will operate separately from the main campaign team formed by the Party's Function Executive Committee (FEC) last week.



The National Youth Campaign Team will focus on youth-related policies and programs, aiming to engage young voters effectively.

The Women's Wing Campaign Team will concentrate on feminist issues and reach out to women voters. The National Youth Organizer and Dr. Louisa Hannah Bisiw are expected to present the team members' names to the FEC soon.



Read full article