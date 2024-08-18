News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Election 2024: Togbe Afede admonishes EC to commit to its work

Afede Screenshot 2024 08 18 145109.png Togbe Afede XIV

Sun, 18 Aug 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Togbe Afede XIV, the paramount chief of Asogli State, has urged Ghana's Electoral Commission to ensure free and fair elections for the country's development.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and criticized corruption and the politicization of institutions.

He also called on presidential candidates to be truthful and serve all citizens.

During a visit to Togbe Afede, NDC's flagbearer John Dramani Mahama promised to continue developing Ghana if re-elected, focusing on long-term investments.

Read full article

Source: www.asaaseradio.com