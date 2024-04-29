Election Commission ready for Ejisu by-election tomorrow

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director for Electoral Services at EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed its readiness to oversee the Ejisu Constituency by-election scheduled for tomorrow.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC headquarters in Accra, assured that all necessary electoral materials and equipment had been dispatched to Ejisu in preparation for the event.



Dr. Quaicoe emphasized that the delivery of the Notice of Poll, ballot papers, and other logistical arrangements had been completed, with deployment to the various polling stations scheduled for dawn on election day. He also noted that accreditation for candidates' agents and election monitors had begun and would continue until the election day.



A total of 106,812 registered voters are expected to participate in the by-election across 204 polling stations in the constituency.



Dr. Quaicoe highlighted the heightened security measures in place, considering all polling stations as potential hotspots to ensure the safety and security of voters and election officials.



Regarding preparations, Dr. Quaicoe confirmed the completion of training for all electoral officials, underscoring the EC's commitment to conducting a free and fair election that reflects the will of the people.

He also addressed the issue of an interlocutory injunction filed by the Convention People's Party (CPP) at the Kumasi High Court, stating that the CPP had decided not to pursue the injunction, ensuring a smooth election process.



In other news, the Notice of Poll published by the EC listed six candidates contesting the by-election, including three Independent candidates and three candidates from political parties.



The candidates represent a mix of experienced politicians and new faces, with Esther Osei of the CPP, Kwabena Boateng of the NPP, and Beatrice Boakye of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) vying for the seat.



The Ejisu Constituency by-election was necessitated by the passing of the former MP, John Ampontuah Kumah, earlier this year.



The election is seen as critical in determining the new representative for the constituency and is closely watched for its potential implications on the political landscape.