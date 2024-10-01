News

Election against Bawumia will be difficult for us – Mahama Ayariga

MahamayarigaScreenshot 2024 10 01 074939.png Mahama Ayariga

Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central, has warned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the upcoming election against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be challenging.

He urged party members to work harder than they did against Nana Akufo-Addo, stressing that Bawumia's Northern background makes him a strong opponent.

Ayariga emphasized that complacency could jeopardize the NDC’s chances in the 2024 elections, calling for intensified efforts to secure victory.

