“Election rigging not part of NPP’s DNA” – Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo with some clergy members

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during his address at the Methodist Church of Ghana conference, strongly dismissed concerns about potential rigging in the upcoming 2024 elections.

He criticized those, including some clergy members, who have raised fears of election rigging and predicted violence, asserting that such predictions are unfounded.

Akufo-Addo firmly stated, "Rigging is not part of our DNA," emphasizing that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is committed to a fair and transparent election process, and any expectations of electoral misconduct will be proven wrong.



