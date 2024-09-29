Elections 2024: You’ll be overwhelmed if you try anything naughty – Totobi Quakye warns EC, NPP

Quakye urged NDC supporters to be vigilant

Kofi Totobi Quakye, former National Security Coordinator and NDC leader, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure transparency ahead of the December 7, 2024, elections.

Speaking at Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah's campaign launch in Sekondi-Takoradi, he warned against election malpractice and criticized the EC and NPP for alleged attempts to manipulate the voter register.

Quakye urged NDC supporters to be vigilant during the elections and report any irregularities, expressing confidence that the NDC would win as Ghanaians seek a change in leadership.



