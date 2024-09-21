Elections: Filing, balloting for positions should be digitised – Prof Asare

Professor Kwaku Asare

Source: 3news

U.S.-based Ghanaian Professor Kwaku Asare has called for the digitization of the presidential filing and balloting process to reduce confusion and streamline operations.

He argued that in today’s high-tech world, the Electoral Commission (EC) could adopt a digital system for candidates to file their forms, with instant feedback on errors or missing documents.



This, he believes, would save time and eliminate the drama that currently surrounds the manual process.

His comments followed the September 20 balloting, which saw Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP secure the number one spot on the December 2024 ballot.



Read full article