Elections in Ghana more credible than in Europe – Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo, leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has asserted that Ghana's elections are more credible than those in many advanced countries.

He dismissed claims by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the Electoral Commission (EC), led by Jean Mensa, is plotting to rig the upcoming elections in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Akpaloo emphasized that with measures like biometric verification and extensive media coverage, election rigging is impossible in Ghana.

He criticized the notion of rigging, calling it outdated and baseless, and encouraged political parties to focus on grassroots campaigning.



