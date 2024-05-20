Electoral Commission: Don’t take Ghanaians for granted – Archbishop Duncan-Williams warns politicians

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the Founder and Presiding Archbishop of Action Chapel International, has voiced concerns over the potential consequences of political instability in Ghana.

He warned that politicians should not take the citizenry for granted, as history shows this could lead to dire outcomes.



His remarks followed a meeting between John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate for the 2024 elections, and the Christian Ecumenical Council.



During the meeting, Mahama urged the clergy to speak out against the lack of transparency in the upcoming elections.



Mahama criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Akufo-Addo government, alleging the appointment of party loyalists to key positions, which he believes compromises the neutrality of the EC.



"The EC must not only be neutral, it must seem to be neutral and nonpartisan," Mahama stated, emphasizing the importance of impartiality in the electoral process.



Archbishop Duncan-Williams, speaking on behalf of the clergy, stressed that they would not allow Ghanaians to become refugees due to political mismanagement and elections.

The Archbishop underscored the need for political leaders to prioritize the welfare of citizens and address the nation’s longstanding issues.



Reflecting on Ghana’s 67 years of independence, he lamented the country’s current state and compared it to other African nations like Sierra Leone and Liberia, which have faced instability and refugee crises.



"We were not raised in camps like any other country has suffered," he noted, highlighting the importance of proper management and leadership.



He acknowledged the significant pain and hardship in the country, particularly pointing out the exodus of doctors and nurses.



However, he expressed hope that with transparency and fairness, Ghana could avoid a situation where its citizens would need to seek refuge elsewhere.



"We believe that we should be in a better place than we are today," he added, urging for better management of the upcoming elections to prevent potential unrest.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams also warned against underestimating the potential for violence among Ghanaians, referencing past events of unrest in the country.



"May I say this that nobody should think that the Ghanaian is very gentle and doesn't like trouble. It's not true," he stated, recalling the violence of 1979 and 1981. He stressed that desperate and angry people are dangerous, and political leaders should be cautious in their actions and rhetoric.



The Archbishop, in conclusion, called for more dialogue and transparency from political leaders, indicating that the clergy have many unanswered questions they wish to address.



"I have a lot of questions I want to personally ask, and I believe that all the members of the clergy have a lot of unanswered questions that we want to put to you," he said, emphasizing the need for clear communication to guide their congregations effectively.