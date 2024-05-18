Electoral Commission denies NDC's allegations of election manipulation for NPP

Electoral Commission (EC)

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied allegations by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it plans to manipulate the 2024 General Elections in favor of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NDC, while criticizing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his recent comments about not relinquishing power to a former opponent, claimed that the President has been emboldened by the EC to ensure an NPP victory.



During a press conference on Thursday, May 16, the NDC cautioned the EC against any attempts to rig the upcoming elections for the NPP.



Responding to these allegations at a media briefing in Accra on Friday, May 17, Deputy Electoral Commissioner Samuel Tettey emphasized that the electoral process in Ghana is designed to prevent any form of rigging.

“The Electoral Commission is in no position to rig the 2024 general election for any political party, the electoral process is transparent, and contains all the necessary checks and participation of all stakeholders, especially the political parties, such that rigging an election in Ghana is impossible,” Tettey stated.



He also urged political parties to focus on adequately training their agents to actively observe and participate in the polling process to ensure fair outcomes.