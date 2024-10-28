Electoral Commission favours just one party – Mahama

Menu ›
Mon, 28 Oct 2024
Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of bias in favor of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the upcoming 2024 elections.
He claims the EC collaborated with the NPP to disqualify their candidate in the Amenfi Central constituency, asserting that this gives the NPP an unfair advantage.
Mahama emphasized that the EC's actions undermine its neutrality and urged it to act fairly, as the integrity of the electoral process is crucial for Ghana's future.
