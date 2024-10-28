News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
2

Electoral Commission favours just one party – Mahama

John MahamaScreenshot 2024 10 28 065003.png John Dramani Mahama

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of bias in favor of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the upcoming 2024 elections.

He claims the EC collaborated with the NPP to disqualify their candidate in the Amenfi Central constituency, asserting that this gives the NPP an unfair advantage.

Mahama emphasized that the EC's actions undermine its neutrality and urged it to act fairly, as the integrity of the electoral process is crucial for Ghana's future.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Related Articles: