Electoral Commission initiates talks on election date change

Jean Mensah

The Electoral Commission (EC) is set to convene an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Monday, January 29, to engage political parties in discussions concerning its proposal to shift the date for general elections from December 7 to November 7.

The EC's suggestion has sparked a divide, with the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) opposing the change, expressing concerns about the feasibility of organizing a seamless election within the proposed timeframe. On the other hand, the ruling New Patriotic Party is still deliberating on the matter.



In a notable turn of events, the National Democratic Congress has rescinded its decision to boycott IPAC meetings. The party, represented by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, conveyed this reversal in a statement dated Sunday, January 28, 2024.

IPAC meetings serve as a platform for political parties to assess election-related activities, voice grievances, and contribute constructive input. The NDC's previous boycott in 2021 was attributed to alleged bias and a perceived lack of transparency by the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission during the 2020 general elections.