Electoral Commission suspends Pusiga District Director over illegal voter transfers

Samuel Tettey, the Deputy EC Chairman

The Electoral Commission (EC) has suspended the Pusiga District Director following illegal voter transfers in the district.

Samuel Tettey, the Deputy EC Chairman, confirmed that these transfers were done without the voters' consent, making the district director a prime suspect.



A committee has been set up to investigate the issue, and the EC has vowed to dismiss any officials involved.

The illegal transfers were discovered during a voter exhibition and transfer exercise, where it was found that photographs from Voter ID cards were used to transfer voters' details without their knowledge.



Read full article